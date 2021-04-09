Posted by admin

Obituary: George Milburn Graham, 88, Lebanon Junction

George Milburn Graham, 88, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. He was born March 24, 1933, in Hardin County to his parents, Joseph Martin and Bertha Mae Milburn Graham. He was a Merchant Marine in the National Guard, a member of Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church, a former bus driver for Nelson County Schools, a union steward, a farmer and was retired from General Electric where he worked for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Marty Graham and Timmy Graham.

Survivors include his loving wife, Helen Graham; four children, Donna Ashbaugh (Eddie), Ronnie Graham, Sally Whiteside (Willie) and Allen Graham (Tammy); one sister, Elizabeth Jean Knight; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

