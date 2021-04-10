Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 8-9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Del Patrick Creason, 51, New Haven, promoting contraband, second-degree; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $11,500. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Pamela Martin, 51, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Friday, April 9, 2021

Charles Michael Marsh, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance,, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

Jasmine Marsh, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

William Dennis Ford, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:32 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

Clarence Eugene Bond, 47, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

William Joshua Alan Douglas, 35, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 9:13 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021

