Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Charles Eugene Clark, 41, New Haven, criminal trespassing, third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorder conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Jesse Layne French, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Charles Phillip Pollard, 46, Louisville, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $5,150 cash. Booked at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

William Joseph Daniel Lee, 43, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (2 counts); license to be in possesson; careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance. Bond is $10,240 cash. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

-30-