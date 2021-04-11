Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Victor ‘Charlie’ Boone, 79, New Hope

Charles Victor “Charlie” Boone, 79, of New Hope, passed away April 9, 2021. He was the co-owner of Boone and Boone Farms, a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, and a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves. His greatest loves in life were his mules and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Boone; his parents, David and Essie Leake Boone; and one brother, John A. Boone.

He is survived by one daughter, Donna Essex (Leo); two sons, Dave Boone (Angela) and Eric Boone; one daughter-in-law, Ellen Boone; three sisters, Lenora Rogers, Guyula Johnson, and Anna Burd (Glenn); five brothers, Joe Boone (Margaret), Nolan Boone (Becky), Lambert Boone (Doris), Pat Boone (Donna), and Fred Boone; seven grandchildren, Cameron Boone, Caroline Boone, Jordan Essex, Madison Essex, Ethan Essex, Eli Essex, and Erica Vance (Preston); and one great-grandson, Whittaker Vance.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

At the family’s request, instead of flowers and gifts, please make any and all contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

