Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Hannah Nichole Thornsberry, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 23 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 4:01 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Lucas Gayland Zirkle, 25, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond issue. Booked at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021.

