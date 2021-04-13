Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Thomas Husband, 72, Bloomfield

Larry Thomas Husband, 72, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, April 8 , 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1948, in Jefferson County the late William Jefferson and Sarah Catherine Jump Husband.

He was a retired employee of Steel Con of Louisville, was an Air Force Veteran, was a member of Bloomfield Masonic Lodge # 57 F.& A.M. where he faithfully served as Secretary of the Lodge. He loved muscle cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Cole and Treva Underwood; and two brothers, Harold Wyatt and Ronald Husband.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Greenwell Husband; one daughter, Kim Bryant of Bardstown; one son, Glenn (Sandi) Husband of Louisville; two sisters, Pamela (Rob) Barnes of Louisville and Cynthia (Lynn) Pike of Corydon, Ind.

one brother, Roger (Bonnie) Husband of Louisville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Masonic memorial service was 7 p.m. Monday at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with cremation to follow the services.

The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 1510 Newtown Pike, Lexington Ky. 40511.

The Houghlin Funeral of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

