Obituary: Tina Gillis, 54, Chaplin

Tina Gillis, 54, of Chaplin, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was born April 15, 1966, in Louisville to Donald Lee and Judy Carol Gray Colvin. She was the Utilization Review and Audit Plan Coordinator for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, a former secretary for the Nelson County School system, and was a member of Ninevah Christian Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and mamaw and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Gray Colvin; and one brother, Michael Allen Colvin.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Scotty Gillis; one daughter, Sarah Beth (Ian) Davis of Louisville; two sons, Adam (Natalie) Gillis of Chaplin and Trey (Allison) Gillis of Bardstown; her father, Donald Lee Colvin of Chaplin; one sister, Shari (James) Lafoe of Chaplin; one brother, Jason (Kim Ballard) Colvin of Chaplin; two grandchildren, Marley and Mabel, as well as a grandson due in June and a granddaughter due in September; her mother and father-in law, Danny and Liz Gillis; one sister-in-law, Jeannie (Richard) Smith; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, Ninevah Christian Church with Bro. Will Cooper officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the church and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Camp Calvary.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

