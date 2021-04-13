Posted by admin

Obituary: Janet ‘Cricket’ Williams Graves, 59, Bloomfield

Janet “Cricket” Williams Graves, 59, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 27, 1961, in Bardstown. She worked for Johnan America, served on the Bloomfield City Council and was part of High Hopes Missions.. She was a member of Bloomfield Church of God and Shelbyville Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Williams; her father, John Brook Lewis; her stepfather, Edward Horace Churchhill; one sister, LaTonya Williams; and three brothers, Arthur Ray Williams, Terry Williams, and Troy Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Graves of Bloomfield; two daughters, Lucretia Williams of Louisville and Monequetia (James) Hocker of Bloomfield; one son, Orlando Johnson of Bloomfield; two honorary daughters, Shannon Thomas of Bardstown and Katia (T.T.) Jenkins of Bloomfield; one honorary son, Anthony Hocker of Bloomfield; two sisters, Joyce (William) Williams, and Amonda (Steven) Riley, both of Bardstown; one brother, Calvin (Jinny) Williams of Springfield; and eight grandchildren; Kynlie Johnson, Natalynn Johnson, Kaden Hocker, Kason Hocker, Maliah Hocker, LaBront Hocker, DeJuan Hocker, and DeQuan Hocker.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bloomfield Baptist Church with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with Pastor Judy Wilson officiating.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

