Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Kimberly Jean Eades, 34, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, second-degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:59 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021.

-30-