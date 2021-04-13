Posted by admin

Obituary: Jacqueline Louise Cissell Burton, 69, Lebanon

Jacqueline Louise Cissell Burton, 69, of Lebanon, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Kindred Rehab in Louisville. She was born May 12, 1951, in Lebanon to the union of Joseph “Jack” Cissell and Martha Cissell “Shug” Reed. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and worked at H&R Block Tax Service for eight years as their receptionist. She will be remembered for her classy fashion, dancing, playing cards, playing the lottery, and her favorite drink, “Apple Juice”.

JACQUELINE LOUISE CISSELL BURTON

The family of Jackie Burton wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the love and acts of kindness extended during their time of bereavement. May God continue to Bless and Keep You!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Troy “Triek” Burton; her parents, Jack Cissell and Martha Reed; grandparents, Willie and Minnie Burks; one brother, Ronnie Cowherd; one stepdaughter, Michelle Williams; and her favorite uncle, Charles Burks.

Left to cherish her memories is her fiancé of 28 years, Kenneth Shively; one daughter and one stepdaughter, Crystal Mar (Sedriek) Blunt of Bardstown and Kim (Bennie) Purcell of Campbellsville; five sons, Troy La’Monte Burton of Nashville, Joseph Timothy (Mag) Burton, Forrest Tyrone Burton of Lebanon,

Terrence La’Don Burton (Polly) of Bardstown, and Telly Jermaine Burton Sr. of Lebanon; her extended sisters; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her best friend/cousin, Geraldine Sanders; in-laws, honorary sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service officiated by Deacon Joe Dant.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is limited to 60% capacity. Facemasks are required to enter the facilities. Food and drinks are prohibited at this time.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

