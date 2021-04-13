Posted by admin

Obituary: Leo Ransdall Anderson Jr., 73, Cox’s Creek

Leo Ransdall Anderson Jr., 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1947, in Louisville to the late Leo R. and Julia Hickle Anderson. He was a former employee of Golden Foods in Louisville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon McGaughey Anderson; one daughter, Christina Anderson of Bardstown; two sons, Douglas Anderson of Blue Springs, Mo. and, Daniel O’Brien of Louisville; two sisters, Barbara Shewmaker of Bardstown and Rosie Smith of New Albany, Ind.; six brothers, Michael (Annette) Anderson of Elizabethtown, Steve (Mary Jo) Anderson of Cox’s Creek, Doug Anderson and Donnie Anderson, both of Boston, Vernon (Tammy) Anderson of Hodgenville, and Roger Anderson of Bardstown; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, after 8:30am Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

