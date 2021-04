Posted by admin

Obituary: Raymond Louis Durbin, 88, Bardstown

Raymond Louis Durbin, 88, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Nelson County. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by five children, Dennie Durbin, Robert Durbin, Tammie Durbin, Chris Durbin, and Beth Durbin; two sisters, Louise Jackson and Letha Mae Morrison; and several grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

