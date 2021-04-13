Posted by admin

Obituary: Irene Lydian, 81, Bardstown

Irene Lydian, 81, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 1, 1939, in Bardstown to the late William Smith and Anna Mae Bard Lancaster. She was a homemaker and a retired domestic for Frank and Pat Jemley, Charles and Mary Carlile Willett, Charlie and Barbara Parrish, Pike and Marie Conway, Bill and Cathy Conway, Greg and Ann Blevins and Mary Ann Houck. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Lydian; two daughters, Sarah Green and Charmaine Phillips; one son, Johnny Phillips; one sister, Estelle Allen; and one brother, Joe Lancaster.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Phillips Taylor of Louisville and Patricia Payne of Bardstown; two sons, William Phillips of Radcliff and Darnell Lydian of Lexington; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Friday evening prayer serivce.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

