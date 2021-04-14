Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Brandon S. Simpson, 28, Bardstown, forgery, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Alan Ray Nalley II, 39, Martinsville, Ind., receiving stoleh property (firearm). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Joseph Paul Spalding, 48, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Stephen Lee Boone, 23, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in synthetic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Ashley Danielle, Morley, 34, New Hope, alcohol intoxication in a public place; drinking an alcohol beverage in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Roger Warren Smith, 67, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license plate not legible; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Owen Lee Maddox, 42, Hodgenville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

