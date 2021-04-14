Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary LaVerne Masterson, 91, New Hope

Mary LaVerne Masterson, 91, of New Hope, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Manton. She was a devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she assisted with the Altar Society, Bereavement Committee, summer picnics and many other parish activities. She also enjoyed quilting, clogging, and volunteering at the New Hope Food Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Michael “Jim” Masterson (2004); one grandson, Ronald Troy Burba; her mother, Mary Thelma Newton Mattingly; her father, Joseph Herman Riggs; her stepfather, Thomas Bud Mattingly; and three sisters, Geraldine Lucas, Barbara Ann Mudd and Jewell Marie Hagan.

Survivors include four daughters, Janie Mattingly (Bernie) of Loretto, Phyllis Ritchie (the late Joe Ritchie), Cathy Williamson (Gene) and Linda Mattingly (Ronnie), all of New Hope; three sons, Mike Masterson (Mildred), Johnnie Masterson (Judy) and Bruce Masterson (Norine), all of New Hope; three sisters, Shirley Riggs of New Hope, Betty Ballard (Leo) of Holy Cross and Patsy Cheshire (William Lee) of Jeffersontown; two brothers, Carl Riggs of Loretto and Jimmy Riggs (Jeanette) of Louisville; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Michael Masterson, Jason Masterson, Scott Mattingly, Eric Masterson, Andrew Masterson and Daniel Masterson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food or drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

