Posted by admin

Obituary: Lisa Kelty Hamilton, 54, Springfield

Lisa Kelty Hamilton, 54, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, died at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Hamilton; one daughter, Kimberly (Sean) Kasper of Hot Springs, S.D.; one sister, Gayle (Danny) Fenwick of Springfield; four brothers, Mike (Dana) Kelty, Kenny (Judy) Kelty, Steve (Kim) Kelty and Ray (Lana) Kelty all of Springfield; and four grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, and 8-11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Donate Life or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

