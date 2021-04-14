Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Magdalene Kennedy 80, New Haven

Mary Magdalene Kennedy 80, of New Haven, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born April 14, 1940, in New Haven to the late William Arthur and Mary Edna Greenwell McQuillen. She was a seamstress at E-town Sportswear, she was member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She was a cook and waitress at Howie’s restaurant in New Haven.

MARY MAGDALENE KENNEDY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Tanner Kennedy; and two brothers, Bobby McQuillen and Donnie McQuillen.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Larry) Bailey of Mount Sterling; one son, Ernest Lee Kennedy Jr. of New Haven; one sister, Patricia Bowman of Saint Francis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-