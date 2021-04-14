Posted by admin

City Council pursues new study of need for an indoor multi-use sports complex

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 — Mayor Dick Heaton announced Tuesday night that the city plans to partner with county government and the local economic development authority to fund a new study regarding a multi-use indoor sports and recreation facility.

Such a facility could include features long-desired in the community, including an indoor pool, indoor track, racketball and other facilities.

In his comments at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Heaton said that he had joined Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts and Kim Huston, head of the county’s economic development efforts, in a meeting with Pinnacle Indoor Sports, a consulting firm that specializes in the research, planning and development indoor sports and recreation facilities.

The consulting group will update the previously collected data regarding an indoor sports facility. The cost — about $15,000 — will be shared by city govenrment, county government and the Bardstown Industrial Development Corp. (BIDC).

Heaton said Pinnacle will examine the county’s needs for the facility, the amenities desired, and get input from the public. The company has consulted on more than 50 similar projects in Kentucky and around the country and has a long track record of successful partnerships.

“They will come up with a true business plan for decisions on affordability and services,” Heaton said.

The three participating agencies will need to approve moving forward together to fund the study.

“I think its $15,000 well spent,” Councilwoman Betty Hart told the council.

“I’m in 100 percent agreement,” Councilman Roland Williams replied. “The improvement in our quality of life is worth the investment.”

Mayor Dick Heaton introduces Flat Stanley as a guest at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. Flat Stanley was being sent by postal mail on a variety of adventures by the 3rd grade class of Amanda Grubbs and Jennifer Moore at Bardstown Elementary School.

SPECIAL GUEST. Heaton introduced a special guest to the council at Tuesday night’s meeting, a cutout character named Mr. Flat Stanley.

Flat Stanley arrived at Bardstown City Hall by envelope from the 3rd grade Bardstown Elementary School class of Amanda Grubbs and Jennifer Moore, Heaton explained. According to a note from student Hadley Smith, Flat Stanley was being sent to various adventures at different places around the world, and he was sent to city hall to take part in adventures there in city government.

ROAD SALT. The council approved a low bid of $90.99 per ton from Compass Mineral America to purchase 150 tons of road salt. The salt is needed to replenish the salt supply following this winter’s snow and ice events.

The total cost of 150 tons of salt is $13,648. Compass Mineral’s bid was just one cent lower than the second-lowest bid from Morton Salt.

The road salt auction was conducted by the Kentucky Association of Counties (KaCO).

WATER MAIN EXTENSION. The council approved adopting a proposed extension of a 6-inch water main in the Pembrooke Place subdivision located off Poplar Flat Road near Summers Lane.

Developers Brad Hurst and Jimmy Cross plan to build 14 single-family homes in that area.

In other business, the Bardstown City Council:

— approved two 5k walk/runs. The first, set for May 22, 2021, is sponsored by Bloomfield Middle School Backpack Class and will benefit the Humane Society of Nelson County. The second walk/run on June 12, 2021, will benefit the Nelson County Community Clinic.

— approved a resolution needed for the Bardstown Police Department to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.

— approved a five-year tax moratorium request for a home at 110 South Elm Grove in the Maple Hill neighborhood.

— approved a five-year tax moratorium for a historic home at 508 North Third St.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. April 27, 2021.

