Obituary: Viola Sallee, 74, Hodgenville

Viola Sallee, 74, of Hodgenville, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Signature of Elizabethtown. She was born May 5, 1946, in Hardin County to the late Roy William and Catherine Milby Loyal Sallee.

She is survived by two sisters, Patsy Fitts and Bessie Nix, both of Elizabethtown; one brother, Gary Sallee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial is in the Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements

