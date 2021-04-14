Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Agnes Cecil Hall, 87

Dorothy Agnes Cecil Hall, 87, joined her husband, Louis Gregory Hall, in eternal joy Monday, April 12, 2021. She was a member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. She was born June 11, 1933, in Howardstown to the late Gregory S. Cecil and Agnes Lucille Lampkin Cecil. She was employed at Wilson & Muir Bank in Bardstown for 28 years, retiring as head bookkeeper. She worked as an aide in the Bardstown City School System after retiring from the bank, thereby fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

She was an amazing cook, and her husband, children, grandchildren, and their friends appreciated her skills and efforts. She had a strong Catholic faith, and was a regular attendee of Mass and chapel until recently. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter, and established traditions of food and fun that her children have passed on to their families. She loved family games, and would get so excited over winning nine cents in Tripoli, rolling a bunco, or whacking a croquet ball. She and her husband enjoyed road trips, church picnics in the summer, the occasional casino visits, and sitting on their porch swing enjoying their home. Her warmth, kindness and joy will survive her as a large part of her legacy to her family and friends. She was proud of being matriarch of her large family. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her children.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lillie Mae Boone; two brothers, Michael Cecil and Jim Cecil; one granddaughter, Sarabeth Allender; and one brother-in-law, Nick Ferrell.

She was survived by three daughters, Judy (Randy) Allender, Janice Hall, and Jennifer (Aaron Cummins) Parrish, three sons, Ron (Carolyn) Hall, Jim (Jennifer Jones) Hall, and Richard (Terri Fink) Hall; one sister, Pat Ferrell; one sister-in-law, Jacki (Jim Rademaker) Cecil; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Joseph Batcheldor officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with a 6 p.m. prayer service, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

