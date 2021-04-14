Posted by admin

Obituary: Yolanda Gay Sweatt, 58, Taylorsville

Yolanda Gay Sweatt, 58, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1962, in Taylorsville to the late Elvie and Carrie Ashby Jewell. She was employed as a social worker for KIPDA. She was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church. She loved to rescue dogs and cats and was truly an animal lover. She also loved to fish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Casie Lynn Sweatt; and one sister April Logsdon.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Sweatt; one son, Clayton (Crystal) Sweatt of Bloomfield; one brother, Glen (Vickie) Jewell of Ocala, Fla.; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Nelson County at 2391 New Haven Rd. Bardstown, KY 40004.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

