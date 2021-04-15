Posted by admin

Marion County man faces child porn charges following KSP investigation

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 15, 2021 — A Marion County man faces child porn-related charges following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.

JOSEPH MARK CRAIG JR.

According to a KSP press release, Joseph Mark Craig Jr., 38, was arrested by KSP on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and is charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. His bond is currently set at $25,000 cash.

Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Craig is being housed in the Marion County Detention Center.

The arrest was the result of a KSP undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP investigation began after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Lebanon on April 14, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

-30-