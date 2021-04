Posted by admin

Register today for Nelson County, Hardin County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 15, 2021 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is now accepting registrations for any resident who is 16 years of age or older and is seeking a COVID-19 vaccination.

Appointments are required. Any resident in the six-county Lincoln Trail district seeking a vaccination may call today and register by calling (270) 769-1601.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled as follows:

April 20, 2021 — Hardin County vaccination clinic

April 28, 2021 – Hardin County vaccination clinic.

April 29, 2021 – Nelson County vaccination clinic.

Call to register, or register online, www.ltdhd.org.

-30-