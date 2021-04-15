Posted by admin

Town & Country Bank Plaza banking center ending Saturday hours June 5th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 15, 2021 — The Town & Country Bank and Trust Plaza Banking Center near McDonald’s is ending its Saturday hours starting on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The bank’s main office and John Rowan branch will be open on Saturdays, and the New Haven branch will continue to offer drive-thru service to meet the community’s banking needs.

The bank’s online and mobile services are also available to make deposits, check your balance, transfer funds, and more.

