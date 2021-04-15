Posted by admin

Obituary: Elsie Marie ‘Penny’ Culver, 76, Bardstown

Elsie Marie “Penny” Culver, 76, of Bardstown, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Bardstown to the late James Percy Nally and Mary Beatrice Skaggs Nally. She was a retired employee of Inoac Packaging Group and a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Paula Faulkner; one grandson, Jacob Culver; one great-grandson baby Joseph; two sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Paul Kenneth Culver Sr.; one daughter, Nina (Paul) Culver of Bardstown; one son, Paul Kenneth (Jessica) Culver Jr. of Bardstown; one sister, Dolly (Jack) Bishop of Lexington; six granddaughters, Lisa (Michael) Satterly, Lori (Timmy) Bartley, Jessica (Nate) Kaelin, Leslie (Ken) Carey, Kayla (Adam) Tingle, Kasey (Ryan) Culver, all of Bardstown; two grandsons, Justin (Kelley) Culver and John (Angela) Culver, both of Bardstown; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

