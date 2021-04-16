Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 38, Bardstown, arson, second-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Todd James Downs, 43, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, April 15. 2021.

Michael Ray Hull, 56, New Haven, intimidating a witness in the legal process. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021.

