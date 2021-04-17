Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Lee Jennette Jr., 55, Bardstown

Ronald Lee Jennette Jr., 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 28, 1965, in Louisville. He liked working on cars of all kinds and was of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lee Jennette Sr.; and one sister, Debbie Donahue.

He is survived by one daughter, Whitney Gayle Jennette of Mount Washington; two sons, Ronald Travis Jennette of Mount Washington and Ronald Lee Jennette III of Erlanger; his mother, Dorothy Powers Jennette of Bardstown; one sister, Crystal Jennette (Charlie) of Louisville; one brother, Thomas Jennette of Bardstown; and one granddaughter, McKenna Jennette.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

