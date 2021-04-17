Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Swearingen Weller, 93, Shepherdsville

Elizabeth Swearingen Weller, 93, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Green Meadows Health Care Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She retired as the head teller at Bullitt County Bank, where she worked for 46 years. She also worked for Bill Barnes for more than 30 years at Best Western and Denny’s as a hostess.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aileen Swearingen and Alfred Phillip Weller;

one sister, Catherine Weller; one brother, Billy Earl Weller; one niece ,Whitney Metcalf; and one sister-in-law, Norma Weller.

She is survived by one nephew, Billy Colin Weller (Patty) of Fisherville; one niece, Amy Lee Metcalf (Bobby) of Louisville; and two great-nieces, Melanie Holbert (Cooley) of Mount Washington and Kelly Weller of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with burial at Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-