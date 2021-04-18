Posted by admin

Obituary: Elsie Ray Berry, 90, Brandenburg

Elsie Ray Berry, 90, of Brandenburg and formerly of McDaniels, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Chaplin July 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence Dean and Mazie Holt Druen. She was a former shipping clerk for J C Penney and a machine operator for American Tobacco Company. While living in McDaniels, she attended Corinth Baptist Church. She was a member of Meade County Homemakers and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and collecting cookbooks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Shanahan and Ralph Berry.

She is survived by one son, Ronald Eric Shanahan (Geraldine) of Brandenburg; one sister-in-law, Fay Berry of Louisville; several stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including Cathy and John Taylor of Bardstown.

Her wish was for cremation and a memorial service at 1 p.m. Central time Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with the Rev. Andrew Rupard officiating.

Visitation is 12:30 – 1 p.m. Central time Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks are required while in the funeral home and food and drinks are not allowed at this time.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

