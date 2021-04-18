Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 16-17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, April 16, 2021

Richard Allen Johnson, 42, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021.

Ayekojoma Justin Wani, 53, Bardstdown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Mykaela Destiny Rae Seeley, 27, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021.

-30-