Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Edward Mattingly, 75, Bardstown

Paul Edward Mattingly, 75, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Nelson County. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors and his family, especially his grandchildren.

PAUL EDWARD MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Thelma Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Mattingly; one daughter, Marsha Denise (Eddie) Miles; one son, Bryan (Candice) Mattingly; one sister, Bonnie Sympson of Bardstown; three brothers, Lloyd Mattingly, Freddie Mattingly and Philip Mattingly, all of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Gibson Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church, masses or funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-