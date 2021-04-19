Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Brittany Kimball, 32, Taylorsville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; operating vehicle with expired operators license; license to be in possession; criminal trespassing, third-degree; no tail lamps; theft of identity without consent; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Abby Nicole Day, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $430 cash. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021.

-30-