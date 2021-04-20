Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Ann Mattingly Goatley, 81, Bardstown

Joyce Ann Mattingly Goatley, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home. She was born May 24, 1939, in New Haven. She retired from Clarke American and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

JOYCE ANN MATTINGLY GOATLEY

She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Mattingly Sr. and Amie E. Wimsett Mattingly; and one brother, Pat Mattingly.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Goatley of Bardstown; four sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Spink of Elizabethtown, Mary Lou Adams of Louisville, and Susan Penna and Joanie (Ricky) DeWitt, both of New Haven; three brothers, Joe Larry (Lois) Mattingly, Mike (Leah) Mattingly, and John (Joyce) Mattingly Jr., all of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Marica Mattingly of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-