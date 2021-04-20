Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Raymond ‘Tom’ Cambron, 97, Springfield

Thomas Raymond “Tom” Cambron, 97, of Lincoln Park Rd., Springfield, died Sunday morning at his home.

He is survived by two daughters, Gwendolyn Galphin, M.D. and Donna Sue Cambron, both of Columbia, S.C.; one son, Tom (Jane) Cambron of Middlesboro; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery with military honors rendered by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Dominic.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

