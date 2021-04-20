Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Regina ‘Jean’ Mattingly, 73, Springfield

Margaret Regina “Jean” Mattingly, 73, of Springfield, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Washington County. She was a woman of great faith. She loved her family and especially her grandkids.

MARGARET REGINA “JEAN” MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by one son, Victor Aaron Mattingly (2013); her parents, Thomas Buckman and Rose Catherine Mattingly Kelty; one sister, Mary Catherine Stahls; three brothers, Robert Anthony “Bobby” Kelty, John Edward “Jack” Kelty and Thomas Buckman “Junnie” Kelty Jr.; one brother-in-law, Jim Stahls; and one niece, Christy Stahls.

Survivors include five children, Paul Kenny Mattingly (Bonnie Jean) of Shepherdsville, Serena Smalley (Donta) of Springfield, John Mattingly (Kristy) of Louisville, Tony Mattingly of Central City and Mark Mattingly (Debbie) of Campbellsville;

10 siblings, Victoria Sue “Vicky” Kelty, Richard Michael “Mike” Kelty, Joseph Charles “Joe” Kelty (Becky), all of Springfield, Martha Louise “Totsy” Nalley (Jackie) of Georgia, James Francis “Frank” Kelty (Ruthie) of Mount Washington, Brenda Lou Spaulding (Doug) and Rose Mary “Rosie” Kelty, both of Lebanon, Mary Lillian “Lilly” Hill (Johnny) of Loretto, and Elizabeth Ann “Toot” Stillwell and Delores June Slack (Pudd), both of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 22 nieces and nephews; and 39 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial in the Holy Rosary Cemetery at Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Paul Mattingly, John Mattingly, Mark Mattingly, Donta Smalley, Marcus Smalley and Daniel Mattingly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food or drink are prohibited. The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-