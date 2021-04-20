Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 19, 2021

Kimberly Michele Pittman, 43, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021.

Ben Michael Croley, 35, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 7:49 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021.

Shannon Lee Neubert, 44, Louisville, wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:23 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021.

Nicholas Scott Burgin, 38, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021.

-30-