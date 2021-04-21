Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — April 19-20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 19, 2021

Melissa Turner, 47, Shively, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 31, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – purse snatching under $500; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond listed. Booked at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total $1,700. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Tamra Kay Davidson, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Joseph Bernard Bryant, 51, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $305 cash. Booked at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Robert Arthur Saller, 58, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Michael Dale Johnson, 34, Crab Orchard, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Kaitlyn Marie Hicks, 27, Lancaster, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

-30-