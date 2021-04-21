Posted by admin

Obituary: John Bruce Hall, 67, Bardstown

John Bruce Hall, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Jan. 19, 1954, in Bardstown to the late Bernard and Anna Hall. He was retired from the CSX Railroad. He so loved his family and grandchildren. He was a member of the St. Gregory Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Miles Hall.

He is survived by one daughter, Nickie Hall of Bardstown; one son, Aaron Hall of Bardstown; five sisters Fran (Mac) McCollum of Benton, La., Mary Ellen Rarden of Mount Washington, Aimee (Jude) Spalding of Springfield, and Myra Knopp and Donna Allen, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Bernard “Joe Boy” (Mary) Hall of Indianapolis and Willie (Mary Lynn) Hall of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Tyler Hall, Preston Hall- Pointer Hall and Zoey Hall.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, with an evening prayer service at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

