Obituary: Bobby Joel Breeding, 84, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Bobby Joel Breeding, 84, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Stone Rise Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. He was born Sept. 19, 1936 to the late John and Allie Breeding. He was retired from Scotty’s Construction. He loved fishing, golfing, and was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Allie Deacon; four brothers J.R. Breeding, Bill Breeding, Dennie Breeding and John Breeding; and one grandson, Clayton Brookshire.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbie Bryant of Bardstown and Tammy Hall of Zachary, La.; one brother, Ernest (Kay) Breeding of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is Highland Memorial Gardens in Mount Washington

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

