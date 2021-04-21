Posted by admin

Obituary: Ruth Ann Perkins, 80, formerly of Loretto

Ruth Ann Perkins, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Loretto, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Loretto to the late Archie and Margaret West. She started work at MetLife at age 17 and worked there until she retired. She was a huge UK and NASCAR fan, and a fan of driver Martin Truex Jr.

RUTH ANN PERKINS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Perkins; one sister, Janie Coyle; and one brother, Jimmie West.

Survivors include two sons, Gilbert Perkins Jr. (Lisa) of Bardstown and Chris Perkins (JoAnne) of Kentucky; two sisters, Barbara Thomason of Louisville and Linda Lee of Lebanon; one brother, Charles West of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Dedra Perkins, Ashley Simmons (Josh), Amy Perkins (Justin), Chelsea Perkins (Josh), Christopher Perkins Jr., Dustin Pryor (Brooke) and Karla Meyer; and six great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Bro. James Hardin officiating. Burial is in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Gilbert Perkins Jr., Chris Perkins, Christopher Perkins Jr., Dustin Pryor, Josh Simmons and Terry Coyle.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food or drink are prohibited.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-