Posted by admin

Obituary: Gerald Avis, 83, Bardstown

Gerald Avis, 83, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital Louisville. He was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Bardstown. He worked for more than 40 years at Barton Distillery. He was a Kentucky Colonel, and member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded by his parents, Jim and Mary Avis; three sisters, Betty Vandiver, Linda Murphy, and Joyce Hauserman; and two brothers, Jimmy Avis and Keith Avis.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Inman Avis of Bardstown; two daughters, Joy (Bryan) Boudreault of North Palm Beach, Fla. and Patty (Joe) Hutchins of Bardstown; three sons, Fred (Margaret) Avis of Cox’s Creek, Tony (Sharman) Avis of Elizabethtown, and Greg Avis of Bardstown; two sisters, Carol Murphy of Willisburg and Dianne Fausak of Henderson S.C.; one brother, Donnie (Linda) Avis of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren;

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go towards Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-