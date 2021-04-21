Posted by admin

Obituary: Frances Mae ‘Peaches’ Lewellen, 98, Cox’s Creek

Frances Mae “Peaches” Lewellen, 98, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Bardstown to the late Forest and Elizabeth Rose Bryant. She and her late husband were owners and operators of the former Lew’s Bakery and Lew’s Videos and she was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eston Ray Lewellen; one daughter, Frances Cornell “Connie” Lewellen; one sister, Ann Bishop; five brothers, Jimmy Bryant, Paul Bryant, J.P. Bryant, Bill Bryant and Lester Bryant.

She is survived by one daughter, Darlene Nix of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren, Andrew “Andy” Nix of Cox’s Creek, Asjah Humphrey of Bardstown, and Levi Tressler of Elizabethtown; three great-grandchildren, Skyler Spalding, Grayson Tressler and Enzley Gray Spalding.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

