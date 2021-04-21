Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold V. Bowling Sr., 84, New Haven

Harold V. Bowling Sr., 84, of New Haven, died Monday, April 20, 2021, at his home. He was retired from Barton’s Distillery and Bowling’s Nursery. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and the New Haven Optimist Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran who enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. Bowling Sr. and Laura Alice Bowling; and three, Mariann Gant, Selby Bowling and John L. Bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bowling; two daughters, Marsha Miller (Don) and Anna Hurst; four sons, Harold V. “Weird” Bowling Jr., Joe Bowling, Donnie (Missy) Bowling, and Michael (Jessica) Bowling; one stepdaughter, Susie Oliver (Larry); one brother, Billy Bowling (Betty); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Mary Bowling.

The Funeral Mass is 9 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Friday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to St. Catherine Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

