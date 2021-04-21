Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Parrish ‘Bobby’ Curtsinger, 72, Chaplin

Robert Parrish “Bobby” Curtsinger, 72, of Chaplin, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home. He was born May 29, 1948, in Spencer County to the late J.T. Parrish and Kathleen Elmore Curtsinger. He was a farmer and a member of the Taylorsville Church of God. He was a loving husband and a great father, stepfather and papaw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Curtsinger; and an infant sister, Carolyn Curtsinger.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Cook Curtsinger; two daughters, Debbie Curtsinger of Louisville and Bobbie Joyce (Jerry) Lewis of Chaplin; one stepdaughter, Brenda (Brad) Rogers of Chaplin; seven stepsons, Ricky (Theresa) Hilbert of Wakefield, Namon Milburn and Bobby Franklin (Brenda) Milburn, both of Chaplin, Sherman (Adina) Milburn and Stevie (Laura) Milburn, both of Taylorsville and Terry Lee (Denise) Milburn of Anderson County; seven grandchildren; 32 stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

