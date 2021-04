Posted by admin

Video: Wes Bradley explains rationale behind merging the middle, high schools

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 — Nelson County Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley presented the rationale behind a plan to bring the district’s middle schools into the two high schools at the board’s Tuesday, April 20, 2021 meeting at Cox’s Creek Elementary. Running time: About 42 minutes, 12 seconds.

