Obituary: Cathy Bauer Lafollette, 62, Hodgenville

Cathy Bauer Lafollette, 62, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She attended Union Christian Church and was an employee of Barton’s Distillery in Bardstown. She was a former employee of American Greetings in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jo Ann Lafollette, Will D. Lafollette, James A. Bauer Jr. and Florence Jane Bauer; and one grandson, Conor Lee Lafollette.

She is survived by her husband, David Lafollette;

five sons, Dean Jeffires and Alan Marshall, both of New Haven, and Jimmy Marshall, Shane (Olivia) Lafollette and Seth (Morgan) Lafollette, all of Hodgenville; four sisters, Debbie (Greg) Demar and Sherry (Pee Wee) Lyons, both of Bloomfield, Barbara Redman of Hodgenville, and Debbie (Roy) Williams of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Allen (Lorene) Bauer of Hodgenville and Richard (Sandy) Lafollette of New Haven; four grandchildren, Joycelin Sympson, Jaden Jeffires, Nicholas Jeffires and Charlie Lafollette; one great-grandchild, Kumari Jeffires; her mother-in-law, Aggie Newton of New Haven; and her dogs, Portia, Partner and Patches.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating with burial in Union Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, and after 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral H ome in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

