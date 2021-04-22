Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Chelsey Ann Green, 22, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

William Joseph Martin, 35, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Megan Danielle Biven, 29, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

James Lawrence Clan, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); posssession of drdug paraphernalia; violations of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Hallie Ann Fuller, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Chris Allen Farris, 39, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

