Obituary: Stanley Keith Harmon, 85, Mount Sherman

Stanley Keith Harmon, 85, of Mount Sherman, died Wednesday April 21, 2021. He was the son of deceased parents, Gertrude Coffey-Garrison and Oscar Harmon. He was born and raised in Green County. He was known to many throughout LaRue and neighboring counties. He will be missed forever by his family and his many friends.

STANLEY KEITH HARMON

He and his first wife, Mary Lois Buley, had three children, Lynn, Bobby, and Patty and raised them in Magnolia. He had one son, Michael, from a second marriage. He is survived by two brothers, C.L. Harmon of Atlanta and Frank Harmon of Ohio; several grandchildren, two of which were active in his life; and one great-grandchild who was active in his life.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with Bro. Finis Berry and Bro. Kenny Carter officiating. Burial is in the Old Mount Sherman Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, a mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements

