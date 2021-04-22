Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers group will meet on Monday, May 3, 2021

One of the topics for discussion at the next meeting is proper bottling and labeling of honey. Beekeepers have a wide variety of shapes and sizes to select from when deciding how to package their honey.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 22, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

The use of an electrically powered honey extractor is used to make spinning the honey out of the honeycomb a much easier task.

Anyone interested in finding out more about keeping bees is invited to attend the meeting. No experience in beekeeping is necessary.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The meeting agenda includes discussion about extracting and bottling honey and Kentucky’s labeling requirements. Topics will include selecting and sourcing containers, suggestions for designing and acquiring personalized labels and legal requirements for reporting income from selling honey. The presentation will be followed by general discussion and a question/answer period.

-30-