Posted by admin

Obituary: Roxanne O’Brien, 58, Bardstown

Roxanne O’Brien, 58, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1962, in Louisville to the late Joseph Jesse and Barbara Culver Greenwell. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

ROXANNE O’BRIEN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. O’Brien; and one brother, David Greenwell.

She is survived by one son, Robert Jesse O’Brien (Mariah Baker) of Bardstown; two sisters, Rose Mary Greenwell and Nancy Greenwell, both of Louisville; and one brother, Joe Greenwell of Lexington; one grandson, Bryson O’Brien.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-